500 Card Tournament announces winners, next round

The winners of the 500 Card Party held at Ridgeway Community School have been announced, and the tournament will continue Feb. 23 and March 1 at Ridgeway Community School, 35564 Winona County Road 12.

In the women’s competition, Mary LeDuc won first place with a score of 3,810, Karen Haedtke won second with 3,370 and Pam Larson took third with 3,140. In the men’s competition, Rockne West won first with a score of 4,410, Ralph Dunbar won second with 3,910 and Orlie Moger took third with 3,760.

In the upcoming competition, no partner or previous attendance is necessary, and a suggested donation of $5 will be collected by the Ridgeway Parents and Community.

Those participating will be provided a light lunch after play and an opportunity to win both placement prizes and door prizes.

For more information, visit ridgewayschool.org or call 507-454-9566.

