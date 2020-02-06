Ridgeway will host the annual February 500 Card Party Tournament beginning at 1 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 and 23 at Ridgeway Community School, 35564 Winona County Road 12.
The Ridgeway Community School parent organization will sponsor the tournament, with proceeds going to support student field trips and assemblies.
Daily prizes will be awarded to high-scoring men and women, and tournament prizes will be awarded on the last day of play. There will also be daily drawings for door prizes and refreshments served each Sunday.
There is a $5 suggested donation to participate each day. For more information, call 507-454-9566 or visit the school website at ridgewayschool.org
