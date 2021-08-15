Campus Connection: WSU's TRIO program continues crucial student support

For student May Hayes, the path to college was uncertain.

That was at least until Hayes — who is now a Winona State University student — was introduced to a key program at WSU that worked to guide and support her through the journey.

Prior to finding the support of WSU’s TRIO program, the financial pieces of how she would afford college weren’t fitting together. Hayes’ family didn’t have the means to completely support her in that way and her only other option was to take out loans.

Thankfully for Hayes, TRIO became a support system that became crucial to her success.

TRIO, a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Education which serves low-income and first-generation students and students with disabilities in reaching graduation, guided Hayes through deciphering confusing FAFSA information and applying for scholarships. With help from TRIO staff, she was able to apply for grants and scholarships which made college a reality

“It made a significance difference in my education,” Hayes said. “I received a WSU Foundation Scholarship as well as a Fine Arts Scholarship-Art in addition to the Pell Grant and the Minnesota State Grant.”