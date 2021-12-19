Campus Connection: Winona State recognized for voter turnout

Of all four-year public universities in Minnesota, the one being recognized with the highest voting rates is Winona State University.

The Democracy Cup once again has been awarded to Winona State, making it the fourth time WSU has been recognized for voter turnout. Data from the 2020 election season showed that Winona State’s student voting rates increased by 9.2 points, up to 73.8%.

The 2020 recognition comes shortly after the university was awarded the Gold Seal for student voter registration and turnout in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

“Winona State University is honored and delighted to be recognized again in the Democracy Cup competition,” President Scott R. Olson said. “We take voting very seriously here, and our students and faculty do a tremendous job in getting our community to the polls.”

The Democracy Cup awards are given to colleges and universities that have high student voting rates in Minnesota and are collected through the National Study for Learning, Voting and Engagement at Tufts University. The collection of data is the largest study of student voter engagement — with more than 1,100 colleges and universities included — and is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Secretary of State, LeadMN and Students United.

“This was especially challenging during COVID, so I am doubly proud of this achievement,” Olson said.

Nationally, the 2020 election had unprecedented voter registration and turnout among college students, and these statistics have continued to increase each year.

“Without voter participation, we don’t have a democracy, so Winona State University is committed to doing our part,” Olson said. “This makes Minnesota stronger, and we all benefit!”

For more information, contact Kara Lindman, WSU professor of political science, at klindaman@winona.edu.

