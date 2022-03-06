Campus Connection: Two years of progress on equity goals at WSU

There’s only one way for institutions of higher education to help eliminate equity gaps in education, wealth, and upward mobility. That’s by taking a hard look internally and following it up with intentional steps to undo harm, increase support for students of color, and build in new processes that look through an equity lens.

Winona State University has taken that responsibility seriously.

Last month, WSU took the opportunity to check in on the 15 goals outlined in 2020 as part of Minnesota State’s Equity 2030 initiative for increasing racial equity and eliminating racism.

Between creating internships that connect students of color with university higher leadership, organizing semester long conversations with faculty and staff around racism, requiring diversity statements for employment, and working toward an anti-racism graduation requirement, WSU has come a long way since the goals were written two years ago.

With the George Floyd scholarship, students of color get a financial award along with an internship that each year rotates through members of the university cabinet, including the university president, provost and vice presidents for finance and administration, advancement, enrollment management and student life, information technology and human resources. Connecting students to higher leadership creates relationships and opens doors to opportunities.

“The goal is for the intern to understand the functional areas of that particular division and build relationships with those people,” said Jonathan Locust, the associate vice president of Equity and Inclusive Excellence at WSU. “And it gives access, since a lot of opportunities that students get are determined on whether they’re in the room when it’s handed out or if they know someone who’s providing them.”

As a way to continue cultivating an environment of learning for WSU staff and faculty, Locust has continued to organize semester-long conversations around racism that staff and faculty apply to be a part of. With more applicants than spots available in the groups, Locust and the groups meet every other week for in-depth conversations that are spurred by articles, videos, and content that participants read, listen or watch ahead of time.

Another big step was in requiring applicants for employment at WSU to fill out a diversity statement. Beginning last year, the statement asks applicants to include their personal or professional experiences in working with diverse populations as well as how the applicant would contribute toward a diverse and inclusive community and culture at WSU.

“It goes to the job search committee as part of the applicant packet,” said Lori Mikl, director of affirmative action, equity and legal affairs. “It’s part of how they evaluate the candidate and is one of the rating criteria for every search.”

When it comes to impacting curriculum for students, WSU is working toward creating an anti-racism graduation requirement that would ensure students learn about racism within the United States from an anti-racism perspective.

But beyond the 15 goals outlined two years ago, Locust and the Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence engage the campus in plenty of other ways.

That engagement includes events like the Wealth Building Series and the Expanding Perspective Series, which help bring awareness of non-dominant experiences and teach students, as well as the community, the skills they need to increase equity.

The Wealth Building Series, Locust explained, helps students and community members learn steps and actions they can take to build wealth. The series includes six sessions focused on the basics of wealth, credit, investing, paying off debt, budgeting and entrepreneurship.

“It’s valuable because there’s equity gaps in wealth that exist between different demographics and we’re an office that helps close those gaps and educate others about those gaps,” Locust said.

The Expanding Perspective Series on the other hand is more about learning from others’ experiences.

“The goal of the Expanding Perspectives Series is to inspire campus dialogue, community engagement, and education and learning,” said Nahla Lee, the intercultural completion coordinator who organizes the series. “It makes space for non-dominant narratives and for folks to share their experiences and truths.”

When it comes to equity, Locust said it has continued to be a topic at the front of mind for WSU.

“But there’s always room to grow,” he said with a smile.

Every week, Campus Connection shares updates on programs, activities, faculty and alumni, and campus life from Winona’s three colleges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0