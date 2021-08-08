Campus Connection: Timing right for Saint Mary's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Editor’s note: This is the first installation of a new Sunday series, Campus Connection, in which Winona’s three colleges share updates on programs, activities, faculty and alumni, and campus life.
Registered nurses are in demand and job growth is expected through 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor. So the timing is right as Saint Mary’s University launched a B.S. in nursing pre-licensure program this fall on its Winona Campus.
In addition to training sought-after skilled nurses, Sister Agnes Mary, RSM, DMP, the inaugural Jack and Mary Ann Remick Chair of Nursing, also hopes to shift the direction of health care — one cohort at a time.
Sister Agnes Mary, who oversees both the undergraduate nursing program as well as the RN to BSN online program, believes that those who graduate from Saint Mary’s will be armed with the courage and knowledge to question the status quo as they care and advocate for the whole patient, intellectually, psychologically, physically, mentally, and spiritually.
She has been a nurse for more than 10 years and says she has first-hand knowledge of what a varied, flexible, and meaningful profession it is; one one that involves both the mind and the heart.
“I knew this was a way for me to serve another person and to help them in their moment of greatest vulnerability,” she said. “And that it involved science to know what was going on, and it also involved my heart to care for them.”
She believes the university’s new Bachelor of Science in nursing — now approved by the Minnesota Board of Nursing — sets itself apart from other programs.
Four-year liberal arts education with students enrolled in nursing as freshmen.
Saint Mary’s undergraduate nursing students are enrolled in this program as freshmen, so they develop a close-knit cohort through all four years. They will connect with nursing faculty right away while obtaining a well rounded liberal arts education.
Several factors set the program apart:
- A holistic health view: “At Saint Mary’s, we’re not just going to teach you how to care for the health of the body of the patients, we’re going to teach you comprehensive health care, which means looking at the whole person, body, soul, mind, heart, and intellect, the psychological pieces and the physical illnesses,” Sister Agnes Mary said.
- Committed health care partners and job placement: A competitive aspect of any nursing degree is job and practicum placements. “We’ve developed relationships with over 10 different health care systems in our area in Wisconsin, and Minnesota, across the region,” Sister Agnes Mary said. “This is frequently where our students will go upon graduation as places of employment, so we’re in communication with those chief nursing officers and the educational staff in those institutions, finding out what they are looking for in graduates.”
- New, state-of-the-art facilities: Saint Mary’s newly renovated facilities, opening this fall, include an advanced nursing suite, including a clinical simulation lab, which will provide students with a safe, yet hands-on learning experience with cutting-edge simulated technology that will give them a true taste of a variety of trauma, operating room, and in-patient settings.
- Catholic nursing: As a Lasallian Catholic university, Saint Mary’s is inclusive and welcoming of all different diverse faith backgrounds and cultural backgrounds.
“It’s so important in nursing to have a diverse cohort and a diverse faculty, because that’s who we serve,” Sister Agnes Mary said. “We’re going to serve all, and all people are created with inherent human dignity.
“Catholic health care is so important in society today, because it’s looking at the broader picture of health. The human person from the Catholic perspective is body and soul, and they’re fused together in such a way that they’re inseparable. And so whatever is affecting the body is also affecting the soul.”
Meet these 12 notable Saint Mary’s University in Winona alumni
Anthony Adducci, 1959
Judge Arthur Boylan, J.D., 1971
Brother James Miller, 1966, M' 1974
Jane (Weydert) Homeyer, Ph.D., 1986
John Hoffman, Ph.D., 1951, and Robert Hoffman, Ph.D., 1956
John McDonough, 1975
John Stegeman, Ph.D., 1966
Denise Klinkner, M.D., 1997
Mary Dempsey, J.D., 1975
Michael Johanns, J.D., 1971
Andrew “Roo” Yori, 1999
As the year concludes, for many it is a time to reflect on the past year and dream about the next. Prominent members of the Winona community a…