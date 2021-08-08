Campus Connection: Timing right for Saint Mary's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Editor’s note: This is the first installation of a new Sunday series, Campus Connection, in which Winona’s three colleges share updates on programs, activities, faculty and alumni, and campus life.

Registered nurses are in demand and job growth is expected through 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor. So the timing is right as Saint Mary’s University launched a B.S. in nursing pre-licensure program this fall on its Winona Campus.

In addition to training sought-after skilled nurses, Sister Agnes Mary, RSM, DMP, the inaugural Jack and Mary Ann Remick Chair of Nursing, also hopes to shift the direction of health care — one cohort at a time.

Sister Agnes Mary, who oversees both the undergraduate nursing program as well as the RN to BSN online program, believes that those who graduate from Saint Mary’s will be armed with the courage and knowledge to question the status quo as they care and advocate for the whole patient, intellectually, psychologically, physically, mentally, and spiritually.

She has been a nurse for more than 10 years and says she has first-hand knowledge of what a varied, flexible, and meaningful profession it is; one one that involves both the mind and the heart.