Campus Connection: Saint Mary's University student finds success with homemade pretzels

Saint Mary’s University sophomore Callie Nguyen was in high school when she first started putting a “new twist” on dessert by creating chocolate dipped pretzels for her friends.

And last year, instead of being salty about COVID-19 restrictions, Nguyen focused her free time on developing her sweet sideline business — Anytime Pretzel.

The Brooklyn Park, Minn., native has big dreams to grow her business, from being a cottage food producer, into a full-fledged franchise, but first … she plans to finish college.

Nguyen said she chose Saint Mary’s for its community feel and the close connections students have with faculty. She also fell in love with the town. “I love the bluffs and everything about the community,” she said. “With its coffee shops, pizza places, the movie theatre, it’s the perfect community for college students, and I love its vibe.”

Now outgoing and friendly, with a contagious smile, Nguyen admits she struggled her first year. With COVID-19 restrictions and without a roommate, she admitted to feeling alone and lost, like she didn’t belong. Once everything began to reopen, she had more opportunities to get involved, meet other students, and make new friends. “I’m so happy I decided to stick with it,” she said. “I would be the first in my family to go to college and complete it, so that’s my main motivation. I have to do this for them.”

Nguyen chose to major in Business Marketing and Management so she could apply what she is learning in the classroom into growing and running her business. She’s already finding her writing and communication classes beneficial, and she’s learning about valuable software applications she can put to use. As a public relations minor, she’s also learning how to keep her Facebook business page engaging and active, as well as the power of blogging.

Nguyen also knows the need for strong branding with consistent messaging and a recognizable look. It seems she’s already chosen a good name, as her pretzel products really are tasty enough to eat at any time. Nguyen estimates she’s created between 1,000 and 1,500 pretzels in less than a year for birthdays, graduations, weddings, baby showers and more. She also sells her creations at craft fairs.

The art lover found a way to channel her creativity by creating three categories of pretzels: candy (Nerds, Skittles and Pop Rocks); gourmet (cookies and cream, strawberry, salted caramel and s’mores); and cereal (Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Lucky Charms and Captain Crunch). Another big hit has been candied bacon. And she also decorates pretzels with tuxedo and wedding dress themes. A professor at Saint Mary’s suggested buffalo chicken, and Nguyen laughs and says she hasn’t investigated that idea further just yet, but she’s open to experimenting.

She’s grateful to faculty at Saint Mary’s who have been very supportive of her entrepreneurial efforts, and she encourages others to follow their dreams. “I didn’t know I could get this far within a short time frame,” she said. “You just have to put your mind to it.”

Once Nguyen works up to selling commercially, she said HyVee’s Maple Grove store has expressed interest in selling her pretzels. Eventually she’d love to combine her love of traveling into her business and start a food truck, and she hopes to expand enough to hire employees so she can focus on the marketing and business end of Anytime Pretzel.

Nguyen takes orders on Anytime Pretzel’s Facebook page or at anytimepretzel@gmail.com but she reminds people that, as a student, she needs a four-week lead time, so she can focus on her studies.

“It means a lot that people respect the work that I do. I’m happy to make people happy,” she said.

