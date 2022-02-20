Campus Connection: Saint Mary’s family ties

A member of the French family will have been enrolled at Saint Mary’s University nearly consecutively from 1986 to 2026.

These Winona natives have completed both undergraduate and graduate degrees; they’ve been involved in music, theatre, athletics, musical variety shows and more; they’ve witnessed buildings constructed and demolished; they remember four different university presidents; and they’ve majored in a variety of subjects.

Yet, as different as their experiences have been, they say they’re all proud to share a common Cardinal connection.

Meet the familyThe legacy began with biology major Amy (Keen) French (class of 1990) who, after graduating from Cotter High School, wanted to continue her Catholic education close to home. Her sister, Ann Keen (class of 1994), followed and majored in theatre. Amy’s husband Bob French completed a master’s degree in telecommunications in 1997.

The next generation included Amy and Bob’s children: Sam who majored in psychology in 2019; Jacob, who majored in social studies education in 2021 (and is currently getting his master’s in curriculum and instruction); Noah, who attended Saint Mary’s before embarking on his career; and David, who studied business management and history, graduating in 2021. Youngest sibling Alison will begin the physician assistant program in 2022 and is excited to play softball. On top of all that, Sam married Erin (Budin), a 2020 graduate who is also part of her own Saint Mary’s legacy family.

Career preparationAmy French is currently employed at Mayo Clinic as a senior research technologist by the department of laboratory medicine and pathology and does cancer research. Looking back, she recalls one professor who was particularly instrumental in her career — Dick Kowles. “I did research with him for three years, which was instrumental in me getting a job,” she said. “He gave those tests where you had to understand the material and couldn’t just memorize the material. You had to take what you knew and apply it.”

Ann Keen has had a variety of jobs and careers since Saint Mary’s and credits the theatre department and the Lasallian mission for providing the principles, skills, and confidence she’s needed for them all.

David French is currently working at Fastenal Company as the associate supplier development manager in lighting and electrical. “Saint Mary’s helped me tremendously in my career preparation,” he said. “I attribute the ease of working in a corporate setting to the discussions and presentations that gave me the tools of communicating and critically thinking to solve business problems.”

Erin French, currently teaching band for the La Crescent-Hokah School District, and Jacob French, teaching in the Rochester Public School District said getting out into the field as early as their sophomore years helped them prepare for their careers. And although Sam shifted his area of study from psychology to law and went on to earn his certification as a paralegal, his well-rounded liberal arts degree helped him find success.

Cardinal pride“Saint Mary’s is where you go to not just be a number, you are a name,” Erin French said. “There is so much opportunity for involvement, community, and achievement. A big part of Saint Mary’s is the people who are there who made that experience so enjoyable.”

“I would recommend Saint Mary’s because it is a community that cares about you and your future,” David French said. “Saint Mary’s is a Lasallian Catholic School that focuses on your growth as a person and provides countless opportunities that challenge you. It is an awesome feeling knowing that I shared a college experience with my family members. It’s a testament to the quality of the school and how beneficial Saint Mary’s is from an educational and communal standpoint.”

