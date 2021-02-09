Campfire cited as cause of downtown La Crosse fire

A warming fire set by a group of homeless people has been cited as the cause of a blaze that closed two businesses last week on Pearl Street in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department said Monday that the fire originated behind the Casino Bar and was started by “a person or persons igniting combustibles ... for the purposes of keeping warm.”

Fire crews responded to the blaze Feb. 1 shortly after 10 p.m. It spread to the first two floors of the Casino Bar building and the second and third floors of the Brother’s Bar building before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze from inside. The Casino Bar sustained considerable damage, and Brother’s Bar was also damaged.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Fortney, who owns Brother’s Bar and several other properties on the block, said the area in back of the 300 block of Pearl Street has become a “homeless encampment.”

“We are continuously reaching out to the police department,” Fortney said. “They chase them out, and they’re back in the middle of the night. I don’t think anybody knows how to deal with it.”

Fortney said the blaze “got very dangerous very fast” and that the quick response from the fire department prevented the entire block from being destroyed. Nobody was injured by the blaze.