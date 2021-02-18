 Skip to main content
Calling all 65+ year old Winona County residents: COVID-19 vaccine waitlist now open
Calling all 65+ year old Winona County residents: COVID-19 vaccine waitlist now open

Minnesota nears giving 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses

Clinical lead Jeanne Schumache held up a VanishPoint syringe that allows them to get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as she was preparing them to be administered to people with appointments Thursday, jan. 28, 2021 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

 Anthony Souffle

Winona County residents 65 years old or older now have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccines locally.

Every individual in this age group interested in receiving the vaccine -- which is currently available in a two-part vaccination -- can now sign up to be added to a waitlist controlled by Winona County.

Those who sign up are not in any particular order for receiving the vaccine, no matter when they sign up or how old they are within that age group.

Instead, county staff will randomly select people off the list and contact them when doses become available, as vaccines continue to be delivered in the future.

Winona County did remind individuals Thursday in a press release that just because someone may sign up to be on the waitlist, it does not guarantee them an immediate appointment or vaccination in general. 

To sign up and show interest in being vaccinated, fill out the form found at https://form.jotform.com/winonaco_em/over65.

If someone 65 years old or older does not have access to a smart phone or internet, they can call 507-457-6375 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to sign up. 

Even as more people become vaccinated, everyone able to should continue wearing masks in public, and follow proper hand hygiene techniques and social distancing from others.

