Caledonia native Kendra Heim took the oath Tuesday to become a deputy with the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.
After attended high school in Caledonia, Heim went to Rochester Community and Technical College to study law enforcement and criminal justice.
Heim said that her dream of going into law enforcement started with finding enjoyment in watching crime shows.
When she did a few ride-alongs, it confirmed to her that it was the correct career path for her.
She started as a reserve when she was finishing college. She went back to Caledonia after graduating to work for a little more than two years. But, she said that she wanted to work somewhere that was a little busier and that was away from her hometown. She wanted to see new things and have new experiences.
She said she looks forward to getting to know the local communities better.
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said that a few reasons why she was a good candidate for the position was because she’s still new into the field, so she’ll be able to be molded into a deputy who works well in the office, and because of the good support and help from people she has in her life.
Ganrude said that Heim will have the chance of advancing her career in the sheriff’s office.
She is the daughter of Kenny and Bonnie Heim and has a brother, Austin.
Kenny said that when his daughter informed her family that she wanted to enter into a law enforcement career, he wasn’t quite sure what to think.
Her parents said that her family has supported her fully and is proud of her. They’ve seen her passion for the career.
Kenny said, “She kept her heart and head in it.”
It has yet to be determined what shift she will be working.
