C-FC student semifinalist for 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

MADISON — Seventeen Wisconsin high school seniors, including Karter Domine of Fountain City (Cochrane Fountain City High School), have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists by the U.S. Department of Education, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

Domine is a semifinalist for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education. Domine has also been active in cross county, track, the trap team, FFA, the math team, the National Honor Society and Boy Scouts.

"Karter is a positive young person who truly cares about others," said C-FC principal Steve Stoppelmayer. "He is selfless, hardworking and driven by fierce determination. His positive, easy going personality blends well with his incredible work ethic."

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964, recognizes and honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars.

From a pool of nearly 3.7 million students from across the country, 5,345 were identified as candidates for the program. Among that number, 620 semifinalists were selected.

Below are the 17 Wisconsin semifinalists for the program:

David Arthur, Delafield (Marquette University High School)

Hannah M. Burrows, Osceola (Osceola High School)

Riju Dey, Shorewood (Shorewood High School)

Karter Domine, Fountain City (Cochrane Fountain City High School)

Addison K. Feldman, Sun Prairie (Sun Prairie Senior High School)

Elena C. Himmerich, Watertown (University Lake School)

Ananya Krishna, Verona (James Madison Memorial High School)

Anastasia G. Leffel, Middleton (Middleton High School)

Abigail Y. Lin, Madison (Madison West High School)

Mihir Manna, Middleton (Middleton High School)

Ibrahim D. Motlani, Mequon (University School of Milwaukee)

Cameron Pokorny, Waupun (Waupun Senior High School)**

Madison Uphoff, Madison (Madison West High School)*

Matthew K. Wanta, Jackson (Germantown High School)

Daphne J. Wu, Middleton (Middleton High School)

Simon T. Yang, Madison (Madison West High School)

David L. Zhou, Pewaukee (Arrowhead High School)

The seniors selected to be 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be announced in May. For more information on the program, visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website here.

