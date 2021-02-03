Businesses have until Friday to check on state coronavirus aid

Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) alerted Minnesota businesses that they still may be eligible for state coronavirus relief.

While most payments have gone out already, Minnesota businesses that didn’t receive a payment, but believe they qualify, have until Friday to confirm their eligibility with the Department of Revenue.

“The legislature approved a comprehensive bipartisan Covid relief bill last December to help businesses and workers with pandemic-related struggles,” Miller said. “Most qualifying businesses received the aid automatically, but others who have not already received a payment may still be eligible. I strongly encourage businesses who didn’t already get a payment, but think they should have, to file an inquiry with the Department of Revenue. It has been a difficult year, and so it is important to take advantage of any assistance that might be available.”

Under the terms of the Covid relief package the legislature approved in December, businesses that suffered a 30% loss of revenue were automatically notified and received checks. Those notifications were sent on December 31, and the payments were sent shortly after.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}