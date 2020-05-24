Burger King plans to find a home in Winona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Burger King, operated by Cave Enterprises Operations LLC, is looking to find a home in Winona.

Target, which is hoping to sell a part of its parking lot property where its pylon sign is on the corner of River Bend Drive and Mankato Avenue to Cave Enterprises Operations, requested from the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustments the ability to have signage off-premise near residential land, in connection to the possible future sale.

This would require a variance with an ordinance, as the signage would be closer than 200 feet to a residential zone.

There are also troubles related to the closeness off the nearest off-premise signage, which will also require a variance.

A public hearing is set for 5 p.m. June 3.

