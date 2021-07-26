 Skip to main content
Burger King opens in Winona
Burger King opens in Winona

Burger King opened in Winona Monday after over a year of discussion and work on the restaurant.

The Winona community showed its excitement about the new food option, as people continuously walked in and out, while cars filled the drive thru.

No staff had a moment to answer questions from the Winona Daily News around lunch hour Monday, as there were orders frequently being made.

The new Burger King is located in a section of the Target parking lot, close to Mankato Avenue.

In June of last year, the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustments held a public hearing to discuss the possibility of the restaurant that was proposed to include signage off-premise near residential land.

This change was being discussed as Target was still considering the sale of part of its parking lot to Cave Enterprises Operations LLC, who now owns the new Burger King.

The operations company, based out of Chicago, owns multiple Burger Kings in the United States.

It’s not the first time there has been a Burger King in Winona.

Closing in 2005, there was a Burger King near the Winona Mall on Gilmore Avenue. The building, four years after its closure, became Family Video.

