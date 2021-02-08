Buffalo County scene of two separate weekend fires, one considered suspicious

Buffalo County was the scene of two separate fires that left two structures a total loss this past weekend, and one fire is considered suspicious by authorities.

The first fire occurred Friday afternoon in Modena and is currently being investigated by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the Buffalo County Communications Center was notified of the fire on CTH J around 2 p.m.

The Mondovi and Alma fire departments battled the blaze, the sheriff’s office stated, but the structure was a total loss.

No people were in the structure at the time of the fire.

Since the sheriff’s office is questioning the nature of the fire, they are asking for anyone with information to call the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second fire occurred at a single-story home in Nelson Sunday afternoon.

According to Buffalo County authorities, the fire occurred at S862 County Road 1 and was reported to have engulfed the entire structure.

Responding Nelson firefighters and deputies were able to confirm that the occupants of the structure were not present at the time of the fire and were later accounted for.