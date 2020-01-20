Using caring and loving language to confront peers and parents was a key message of the Buffalo County Eighth Grade Prevention Day on Jan. 15 at Mondovi High School.
The Buffalo County Partnership Council, a coalition of teachers, students, law enforcement, university professors and public health and human services professionals, invited all eighth-grade students in Buffalo County from Alma, Cochrane-Fountain City, Gilmanton and Mondovi schools to participate in the annual prevention day.
The featured speaker was Tom Kidd of Balanced Wellness Services.
Kidd used powerful personal stories to share the importance of learning when adolescent risks are safe, healthy and legal.
Kidd discussed with students the core strategies in refusal skills or ways to say no to risky behaviors like using alcohol, drugs or vaping as teenagers.
He also used short videos and images to engage students and remind them of the power they have to help or hurt others with their words and behaviors.
April Loeffler, public health supervisor at Buffalo County, discussed the dangers and consequences of vaping.
Loeffler engaged students in thinking about the perceptions of vaping, most of which were negative, and discussed the marketing techniques used to encourage teenagers to use the product as well as the health, financial and physical injury concerns that arise from using e-cigarette products.
Eighth graders were also trained in a suicide prevention program called QPR. QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis. And stands for Question, Persuade, Refer. The program teaches suicide warning signs and helps individuals ask their friends and family the question, persuade them to get help and refer them to a professional resource. Instructors from Sacred Heart Hospital presented QPR.
Eighth-grade day is made possible from the support and funding of the Buffalo County Partnership Council whose mission is to “provide collaborative prevention programming to educate youth and their families to make healthy choices and positively influence people and policies.”
To learn more about BCPC like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/buffalocountypartnershipcouncil.
