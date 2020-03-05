Buffalo County dolls out awards at 4-H Festival of the Arts

The following youth received merit awards in recognition of their excellent exhibits and performances: Arts & Crafts: Hannah Noll of Clover 4-H, Morgan Guenther of Lookout Legends 4-H, Julia Moats of Hilltop Climbers 4-H, Emily Walker of Mill Creek 4-H, Finley Noll of Clover 4-H, Alison George of Hilltop Climbers 4-H, Fabianna Klopp of Lookout Legends 4-H, Nathaniel Klopp of Lookout Legends 4-H, Madalyn Wick of Clover 4-H, Norah Lisowski of Golden Hornets 4-H, Aidan Lisowski Golden Hornets 4-H, Kyan Rosenberg of Cheerful Workers 4-H, Rylee Rosenberg of Cheerful Workers 4-H, Nessa Noll of Clover 4-H, Milan Pesic of Chippewa 4-H, Anna Pichler of Hilltop Climbers 4-H, Marley Brommer of Cheerful Workers 4-H, Bailey Brommer of Cheerful Workers 4-H and Azalya Hurlburt of Cheerful Workers 4-H.