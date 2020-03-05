Buffalo County dolls out awards at 4-H Festival of the Arts

The Buffalo County 4-H Leaders' Association and Fair Association sponsored the annual 4-H Festival of the arts on Feb. 16, showcasing the works and talents of many categories such as arts, crafts, photography, marketing, communication arts (speaking), music and drama. This year's even featured more than 100 unique exhibits and performances by 4-H youth from across the county.
The following youth received merit awards in recognition of their excellent exhibits and performances:
Arts & Crafts
- Emily Walker of Mill Creek 4-H
- Morgan Guenther, Nathaniel and Fabianna Klopp of Lookout Legends 4-H
- Aidan and Norah Lisowski of Golden Hornets 4-H
- Nessa Noll, Madalyn Wick, Finley and Hannah Noll of Clover 4-H
- Milan Pesic of Chippewa 4-H
- Anna Pichler, Alison George and Julia Moatsof Hilltop Climbers 4-H
- Bailey Brommer, Azalya Hurlburt, Marley Brommer, Kyan and Rylee Rosenberg of Cheerful Workers 4-H
Communication Arts:
- Hazel and Madalyn Wick of Clover 4-H
- Amelia Ingli of Chippewa 4-H
- Nicole Walker of Mill Creek 4-H
- Alison George of Hilltop Climbers 4-H
Marketing: Alison George
Instrumental/Vocal Solos:
- Nicole Walker and Emily Walker of Mill Creek 4-H
- Madalyn Wick of Clover 4-H
- Alison George, Julia Moats, Benjamin Pichler and Anna Pichler of Hilltop Climbers 4-H
- Philip Krzyszton of BBC 4-H.
Best of Show or Reserve Best of Show in their age division:
- Aidan and Norah Lisowski of Golden Hornets 4-H
- Hannah Noll of Clover 4-H
- Marley Brommer, Rylee and Kyan Rosenberg, Azalya Hurlburt and Bailey Brommer of Cheerful Workers 4-H
- Julia Moats and Alison George of Hilltop Climbers 4-H
Top Arts honors:
- Anna Pichler of Hilltop Climbers 4-H
- Aidan Lisowski of Golden Hornets 4-H
- Finley Noll of Clover 4-H
- Morgan Guenther of Lookout Legends 4-H
Their artwork is advancing to the 100th annual Wisconsin 4-H and Youth Conference State Art Show in Madison, Wisconsin, June 22 through 25.
Top 20 Photography included images from Aidan Lisowski, Norah Lisowski, Hunter Wik, Marley Brommer, Bailey Brommer, Nicole Walker, Emily Walker, Nessa Noll, Austin George, Alison George, Morgan Guenther, Madalyn Wick, Fabianna Klopp, Finley Noll, Julia Moats, Hannah Noll. Youth who received top merit awards in the photography division will have the opportunity to display their images in the University of Wisconsin Extension webpage and social media for a period of time.
The 4-H Festival of Arts also featured a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) learning experience for youth and adults.
