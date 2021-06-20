Buffalo County board members share their favorite parts of Buffalo County

Buffalo County board members were asked to share their favorite parts of Buffalo County. Here of a few of the members’ answers.

Mary Anne McMillan Urell, District 14 supervisor:

What I love most about Buffalo County is the small towns atmosphere that fosters community and friendly people.

We have one of the most beautiful scenic areas of the Great River Road, rolling farmland, blufftop vistas, the Driftless Area and now the Flyway Bike Trail.

We have quirky shops and unique restaurants in our small towns.

Top that off with some of the best deer hunting and fishing in the area and what is not to love? Great people, places and outdoor recreation!

Larry Grisen, District 8 supervisor:

I really appreciate the fact that Buffalo County has multiple enticements for the outdoor enthusiasts ranging from world-class hunting and fishing to boating, hiking, and biking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.