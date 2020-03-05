Buffalo County 4-H recognizes Key Award winners

The Buffalo County 4-H has awarded its 2020 Key Awards to Austin George and Barbara Dittrich, who have demonstrated growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied leadership skills and participated in their club and community.

Austin is the son of Doug and Patty George of Mondovi and a member of the Hilltop Climbers 4-H club. He will graduate from Mondovi High School in May and has been a contributing member of the Friends of Buffalo County 4-H, Inc. Trust Fund Board. Austin also has served as president of the Buffalo County 4-H Leaders Association and as a mentor for many families in the 4-H beef project. Additionally, George is committed to youth development and integrates his 4-H learning experiences into his multiple roles in his school, community and throughout Buffalo County.

Barbara is the daughter of Billie and Don Dittrich of Waumandee and youth leader in the Golden Hornets 4-H club. She will graduate from Cochrane-Fountain City School District in May. She was selected for a Key Award for her outstanding accomplishments in leadership in the 4-H dairy project. She is an active role model for younger members in her 4-H club and has served as an officer on the club and the county levels. Barbara is also engaged in many other youth development initiatives in Buffalo County at school and throughout her community.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Rural Mutual Insurance Co., sponsor the Wisconsin Key Award program. They have sponsored these awards for more than 25 years.

