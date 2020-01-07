Buffalo City residents Samantha Oreskovich and Joe Taves are not just taking pride in the fact their son, Jordon David Taves, was the first baby of 2020 in Winona.
They also cannot hide the fact that they find it cool that Jordon, born on Friday at Winona Health, is the first baby born in this decade here. They were surprised that no one had a baby before them this year in Winona.
It will be a recognition that they will be sure to let Jordon know of in the future, Samantha and Joe said.
Two days past his due date, Samantha said that the delivery was “actually pretty easy” and “pretty smooth sailing” with the help of epidural.
At 9:06 p.m. Friday, Jordon was born.
Samantha was happy that Jordon was a boy because she already has a 4½-year-old daughter named Natalie Rose. With only the intent of having two children, she saw having one son and one daughter as the perfect pairing.
As for the name, David was an easy choice for Samantha. Named after her grandfather who passed away, the name was a “big, big deal” to her, she said. Her uncle was also named in honor of her grandfather.
Jordon was chosen because Samantha said they were looking for a strong sounding name and it stuck with her. The spelling was selected because of its uniqueness, versus the typical spelling of Jordan.
While Samantha said she doesn’t see some of the parts of motherhood as magical as some mothers do, she said that it’s good.
Joe said he and Samantha have plans to get married in the future.
Jordon's maternal grandmother is Dawn Marie Oreskovish of Wabasha, Minnesota. Jordon's paternal grandparents are Beverly Lentz of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Joseph Taves, of Racine, Wisconsin.
