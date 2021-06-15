Budget includes grants for swimming lessons and lifeguard training

“Getting out and enjoying the water in the summer is a Minnesota tradition, but it can quickly turn dangerous for those who never learned to swim. We have experienced far too many water-related tragedies this year,” said Sen. Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing), the Senate author of the bill. “My heart breaks for these families who will never get to see their loved ones again; I can’t imagine the grief they are dealing with. Being a strong swimmer will not end these accidents overnight, but it will be a massive help. If this grant saves even one life it will be worth every penny.”