Budget includes grants for swimming lessons and lifeguard training

The Minnesota legislature will provide $220,000 for a new water safety grant program that will help more at-risk and low-income children learn to swim.
Over the last weekend alone, four Minnesotans died in water-related accidents, bringing the total to 25 for the year. That figure includes 5 children.
“Getting out and enjoying the water in the summer is a Minnesota tradition, but it can quickly turn dangerous for those who never learned to swim. We have experienced far too many water-related tragedies this year,” said Sen. Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing), the Senate author of the bill. “My heart breaks for these families who will never get to see their loved ones again; I can’t imagine the grief they are dealing with. Being a strong swimmer will not end these accidents overnight, but it will be a massive help. If this grant saves even one life it will be worth every penny.”
Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations and city and county parks and recreation programs providing swimming lessons to youth. Eligible applicants are not required to partner with other entities. A portion of the funding can be used to hire or train water safety instructors or lifeguards. Many public and private pools have reported they are struggling to find trained lifeguards to staff their venues and have had to reduce or eliminate availability.