Brother James Miller to be honored Sunday with memorial Mass

Brother James Miller, a Saint Mary's University alumnus, will be honored on the 40th anniversary of his death during a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona.

Bishop John M. Quinn will be present to celebrate the anniversary, along with 20 Christian Brothers -- including some who knew Miller.

Miller may be on his way to sainthood, after he was beatified in Guatemala on Dec. 7, 2019. He was the first De La Salle Brother from the United States to be beatified.

Miller received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in 1966 and 1974 at SMU.

Miller’s story stands out to the community and the world, as he was killed while mending a wall in Guatemala at a school. He was shot outside of the building in Huehuetenango on Feb. 13, 1982. He was 37 years old.

It is suspected that he was killed because of his and his fellow brothers’ work to help protect young children from having to join the military in the country.

It is possible that he was not specifically target, but instead simply shot in an attack against whatever brother was present at the school in that moment.

Miller was later named a martyr by the Pope when bishops in the area were finally able to gather enough information to present to the Vatican what they believe was the reason for the shooting. For a long time, people in the country feared the government too much to speak up about Miller’s death.

The killing made national and international news, though.

“I never thought that I’d have a situation where I knew someone who was murdered and eventually declared by the pope to be a martyr and now be blessed,” Brother Francis Carr said in 2019. He shared that he, like many others, was shocked by the news.

Carr lived with Miller for four years when he was attending SMU.

He shared that Miller was “a common, good guy” when attending the university.

Miller grew up on a farm in Wisconsin. He was born on Sept. 21, 1944, in Stevens Point, Wis. He was baptized on Oct. 1, 1944, in Custer, Wis.

Carr said Miller enjoyed working in the garden that the Brothers managed at the university.

Carr said that Miller once considered being a priest before learning about the brothers.

“When he met the brothers, he liked the idea of being a teacher. Educating kids was significant to him,” Carr said.

Carr remembered Miller always wanting to go to Central America to work with children.

Miller first went to Nicaragua, where Carr said he worked with children, opened schools and ran the volunteer fire department.

Carr said that Miller loved what he did there and would hope that the education he helped the children receive would enable them to go back to their villages and help others.

Miller headed back to the United States after his superiors began to show concern.

Carr said Miller was close to the Nicaragua government and was good at getting money from it to help schools and other programs, but the country was becoming dangerous and he was at risk.

Miller was later able to return to Central America and go to Guatemala. Carr said that Miller knew the risks of being there.

“I’ve been a Christian brother for nearly 20 years now, and my commitment to my vocation grows steadily stronger in my work in Central America,” Miller wrote in a letter. Carr read the letter during a special blessing at SMU before the local delegation headed to Guatemala for Miller's beatification in 2019.

Miller knew that loved ones were concerned about him being there, but he wanted to help people. He put faith in God and that Central America was where he was supposed to be helping children.

Carr said that Miller and his story is a positive influence on students at SMU because he was willing to make such a large sacrifice for the sake of young children.

“I think, particularly in the Catholic Church, in our faith, we highlight those who give their lives for the sake of the kingdom, the gospel, but also, in this case, as the gospel says, no one has greater love than to lay down his life for his friend,” SMU president Father James Burns said in 2019. “And so in following the example of Christ, this is what Brother James Miller did, laying down his life.”

