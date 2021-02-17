Broadway project design fees to be reimbursed through mill and overlay allocation

With the Broadway conversion project scrapped, the $300,000 that has been paid in design fees will be reimbursed through a portion of the funds the city has allocated for mill and overlay.

When the conversion project was still active, the money spent on the design fees was expected to be reimbursed through grant and state-aid funding, which also would’ve assisted with the road’s conversion.

Since the Winona City Council voted to cease work on the project on Feb. 1 in a 4-3 vote, they must now turn to other means to reacquire the money that’s already been spent.

According to the request presented to the council Tuesday evening, the 2021 budget has $885,100 allocated for mill and overlay street projects to be completed in 2021. By paying back the Broadway project’s design fees, approximately $585,100 will remain in the allocation.

Council member George Borzyskowski expressed surprise in the amount that was spent on the project, considering it never came to fruition.

