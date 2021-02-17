Broadway project design fees to be reimbursed through mill and overlay allocation

With the Broadway conversion project scrapped, the $300,000 that has been paid in design fees will be reimbursed through a portion of the funds the city has allocated for mill and overlay.
When the conversion project was still active, the money spent on the design fees was expected to be reimbursed through grant and state-aid funding, which also would’ve assisted with the road’s conversion.
Since the Winona City Council voted to cease work on the project on Feb. 1 in a 4-3 vote, they must now turn to other means to reacquire the money that’s already been spent.
According to the request presented to the council Tuesday evening, the 2021 budget has $885,100 allocated for mill and overlay street projects to be completed in 2021. By paying back the Broadway project’s design fees, approximately $585,100 will remain in the allocation.
Council member George Borzyskowski expressed surprise in the amount that was spent on the project, considering it never came to fruition.
Brian DeFrang, director of Public Works, said that since the project was funded in part by federal money, the city needed to submit completed plans, which included fully ADA-compliant ramps and modified sewer systems.
“I understand this sounds like a fair amount for a project like this, but there’s a lot of work that goes into it because it was a federal project,” DeFrang said.
The motion adds that the redistribution of these funds will result in 15 fewer blocks receiving mill and overlay this year, which council member Pam Eyden took particular issue with, inquiring which streets would receive “favorable treatment” and which would not.
DeFrang was not able to provide an answer in the moment, but said he could provide one within a month.
The motion to redistribute a portion of the funds for mill and overlay to reimburse the project’s design costs passed in a 6-1 vote, with the sole opponent being council member Eileen Moeller.