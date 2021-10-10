 Skip to main content
Bringing Light into Darkness.event attracts hundreds

On Thursday, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona held its first annual event Bringing Light into Darkness.

Hundreds of children, families and individuals showed up to remember those that have lost their lives to suicide or substance use.

At the event, 1,000 green tea lights were lit to raise awareness of the darkness that mental illness and addiction can evoke, and to symbolize the light of hope that can build resiliency and recovery. A canvas display allowed participants to leave a memorial or message of inspiration. The canvas will be displayed in our Winona Clinic hallway for the community to see.

The event was made possible by Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center's community supporters and sponsors WNB Financial and Solomon’s Song.

