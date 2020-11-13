Bring on the holidays: Share your favorite traditions, recipes

We’ve already had the snow, so bring on the holidays.
We’re looking for ideas from readers about decorating and celebrating.
If you’ve got a favorite tradition, a well-loved recipe, or activities your family enjoys over the holidays, we’d like to hear from you. And if you’re an extreme decorator, here’s your chance to share your passion with other holiday lovers.
Contact Geri Parlin at geri.parlin@gmail.com and become a part of River Valley Media Group's holiday tradition this year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.