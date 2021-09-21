 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridges Health offers free health services in Fountain City
0 comments
top story

Bridges Health offers free health services in Fountain City

  • 0
Bridges Health

Bridges Health

Free preventive health and wellness services will be offered at Milton Town Hall S2794 State Road 88, Fountain City, WI, 54629.

No insurance is needed.

Bridges Health is a Winona State University student-led, faculty-guided, interprofessional clinic that provides a variety of free preventive health and wellness services. Services to be provided include "ask a nurse," chronic condition support, blood pressure screenings, health screenings, vision screenings, ear cleanings, sports physicals, foot and nail care, and general health and wellness education.

Make an appointment by calling 507-457-2891. All services are available via appointment or walk-in on Thursdays.

Dates:

Thursday September 23 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday September 30- 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday October 7- 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday October 14 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday October 21 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday October 28 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday November 4 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday November 18 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

Thursday December 2- 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News