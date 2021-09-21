Bridges Health offers free health services in Fountain City

Free preventive health and wellness services will be offered at Milton Town Hall S2794 State Road 88, Fountain City, WI, 54629.
No insurance is needed.
Bridges Health is a Winona State University student-led, faculty-guided, interprofessional clinic that provides a variety of free preventive health and wellness services. Services to be provided include "ask a nurse," chronic condition support, blood pressure screenings, health screenings, vision screenings, ear cleanings, sports physicals, foot and nail care, and general health and wellness education.
Make an appointment by calling 507-457-2891. All services are available via appointment or walk-in on Thursdays.
Dates:
Thursday September 23 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday September 30- 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday October 7- 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday October 14 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday October 21 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday October 28 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday November 4 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday November 18 - 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm
Thursday December 2- 9:00am-11:00am & 1:00pm-3:00pm