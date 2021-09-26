Brian Sisson: Back showing Cardinal Spirit

Like all sports fans, I’m excited to once again be able to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes. Empty bleachers and silent sidelines were just one of many unfortunate outcomes — some much more serious — of the pandemic these past 18 months.

We are eager to see what our seasons hold, what our student-athletes can accomplish, and how loudly our fans can cheer. Saint Mary’s and our Cardinal Spirit have remained unstoppable.

Academics and Service

As a Division III school, our student-athletes play for the simple love of competing, not for athletic scholarships. At Saint Mary’s athletics and academics complement one another, and it shows. Our students excel both in competition and in the classroom, demonstrated by their combined 3.35 GPA last spring.

Our athletes also live out our mission of leading “ethical lives of service and leadership.” In the spring of 2021, Delaney Wolf, a member of our women’s hockey program, was recognized nationally for her service with the prestigious Hockey Humanitarian Award given to just one player male or female from all three divisions. The annual award recognizes college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but also the community.

Like Delaney, our student-athletes and athletic staff plan to give back — putting in at least 5,000 hours of service this year.

Revenue Generation

Despite the financial challenges of the pandemic — and through the generosity of benefactors — our Athletic Department and our Cardinal Excellence Fund raised a record $2.35 million this past year in support of Cardinal athletics. A highlight was an anonymous $1 million dollar gift for our hockey programs. We’re incredibly grateful for the support.

Competition Highlights

Just prior to the pandemic, our men’s basketball team advanced to the MIAC Tournament semifinals, and our women’s hockey team also made a conference tournament appearance. This past spring, our baseball program won our conference tournament and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament, and track and field athlete sophomore Anna Swanson fell just one javelin throw short of being the NCAA Division III outdoor national champion. I look forward to the potential this year holds.

Strength of Character

Our student-athletes say it best: Jack Hatton, a senior Cardinal hockey player and double major in Finance and Business Intelligence in Analytics, believes the Cardinal spirit has stayed strong because the university community was willing to adapt and find the bright side.

“Being comfortable with change and able to see the positives in every situation, especially the ones that are out of my control, will be traits that will carry over into my career,” he said. “The pandemic reaffirmed why I am a student-athlete, and that is because I truly love the sport I play. Our team practiced every day, unsure if we were even going to have a season, and we did so because we love the sport and appreciate the opportunity to play for Saint Mary’s.”

Join us in cheering on our Cardinals!

Brian Sisson is athletic director at Saint Mary’s University

