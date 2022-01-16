Bremer Bank to close Houston branch

St. Paul-based Bremer Bank says it will close its branch location at 108 E. Cedar St. in Houston, Minn., at the end of the business day on April 15 because more and more customers are doing their banking online or via a mobile app.

Houston Mayor David Olson said Friday that he hopes another bank will open in that community and added, “There’s one that’s working fairly hard on getting here.”

Olson also said, “We don’t have any other financial institutions in this town” once Bremer Bank’s Houston branch closes. “We have older folks in this town who are not tech savvy.”

In a letter to the branch’s customers, Bremer Bank said it’s seen less foot traffic at certain locations as more and more customers do their banking online or via the mobile app.

A Bremer Bank spokesperson said Friday that the bank has offered each employee a position at other Bremer locations, and that it’s committed to serving the Houston area online, via the mobile app or in person at its Onalaska and Winona locations.

The former Eastwood Bank in Houston became a Bremer Bank with the latter’s 2015 acquisition of Rochester, Minn.-based Eastwood Bank.

