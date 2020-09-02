Breaking the 500 mark: 26 new cases confirmed in Winona County, landing at 507

Winona County has broken the 500 mark with 26 COVID-19 cases added to the county’s total on Wednesday, raising the total to 507.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that 22 of these cases are newly diagnosed, while four have been moved to the county’s total from other counties’ preliminary data likely because of incorrect residencies.
The county had just hit the 300 mark on Aug. 24, quickly blowing through the 400 mark Sunday.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been announced in the county since Aug. 15, with the total remaining at 17.
As of Tuesday, Winona is the eighth top metro in the United States when it comes to fastest increasing cases, the New York Times reported.
The publication describes the list as one that reveals where “there may be bad news ahead.”
The speed of increase is determined based on population.
The week prior to Aug. 25, the metro saw an increase of only 23 cases.
But, this past week leading up to Tuesday, the county saw an increase of 144 cases.
That means that the change per 100,000 residents is at 240, the Times reported.
Metros that stand above Winona on this list are Muskogee, Oklahoma; Ames, Iowa; Iowa City, Iowa; Auburn-Opelika, Alabama; Statesboro, Georgia; Pullman, Washington; and Oxford, Mississippi.
Only metros with more than 50,000 cases were included on the list.
In Minnesota, 761 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 77,085, with 69,521 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,445 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,525,555 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,150,854 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,830.
Of these people, 1,345 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,566 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 297 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 135 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.