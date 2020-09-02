Breaking the 500 mark: 26 new cases confirmed in Winona County, landing at 507

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County has broken the 500 mark with 26 COVID-19 cases added to the county’s total on Wednesday, raising the total to 507.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that 22 of these cases are newly diagnosed, while four have been moved to the county’s total from other counties’ preliminary data likely because of incorrect residencies.

The county had just hit the 300 mark on Aug. 24, quickly blowing through the 400 mark Sunday.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been announced in the county since Aug. 15, with the total remaining at 17.

As of Tuesday, Winona is the eighth top metro in the United States when it comes to fastest increasing cases, the New York Times reported.

The publication describes the list as one that reveals where “there may be bad news ahead.”

The speed of increase is determined based on population.

The week prior to Aug. 25, the metro saw an increase of only 23 cases.

But, this past week leading up to Tuesday, the county saw an increase of 144 cases.

That means that the change per 100,000 residents is at 240, the Times reported.