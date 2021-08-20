 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breaking records: Ashley for the Arts to donate over $635K to area nonprofits
0 comments
topical alert featured

Breaking records: Ashley for the Arts to donate over $635K to area nonprofits

{{featured_button_text}}
Photos: Ashley for the Arts 2021

The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.

 Craig Johnson

Last weekend was record-breaking for Ashley for the Arts, with more than $635,000 to be donated to local nonprofits, organizers have announced.

Sixty-five organizations -- including 32 area school districts -- will benefit from the profits left over from the festival that were not needed to cover expenses.

Generous benefactors stepped up to cover most of the expenses for this year's festival, focused on bringing the arts to people at a low entry cost, similar to years before.

The donation amount is a step up from the 2019 festival, which resulted in $590,000 being donated to over 60 organizations.

The money raised may have been more important than ever this year, especially following last year's cancelation due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This month prior to the festival, Cole Bawek said, "With having a year off, we wanted to make sure we came back strong."

He recognized the lack of donatable funds last year made an impact on local nonprofits, so he said that Ashley for the Arts organizers really focused on being able to bring people to the festival safely.

While at this time it's unclear who will receive the donations from this year's festival, the festival in past years has resulted in donations to nonprofits such as Winona Area Public Schools, Cotter Schools, Hope Lutheran School, Winona State University and Team Vogel vs. Cancer.

To help support area organizations again, Ashley for the Arts will be hosted from Aug. 11-13, 2022.

For more information about the annual festival, visit ashleyforthearts.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News