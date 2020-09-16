Breaking 700: One new COVID-19 death, 20 new cases confirmed in Winona County

One new COVID-19 death and 20 newly diagnosed cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
MDH confirmed that the resident who died was between the ages of 65 and 69.
The death is the first related to COVID-19 since Aug. 15.
The county's total cases have broken the 700 mark, landing at 714, with 18 -- or about 2.5% -- having died.
No other information about the recent death or new cases was released Wednesday, but the county is expected to release its weekly update Thursday evening -- a day later than normal due to a Winona mass testing event.
During the first day of the Winona testing event Tuesday, more than 1,250 COVID-19 tests were completed within eight hours, according to Winona County Emergency Management's Facebook page.
Winona State University's positive case total continues to grow as it reached 294 as of Sunday, the university announced Wednesday.
This total includes an increase of 85 cases since the previous week.
The university is in a self-imposed two-week quarantine, with classes moved online temporarily until Sept. 21 at the earliest.
On campus, 19 students or employees who have tested positive or are showing symptoms are isolating.
Off campus, 147 students or employees are isolating themselves.
As for quarantining, which is completed when someone may be exposed to COVID-19, 77 students or employees are doing so on campus and 151 students or employees are doing so off campus.
On the Saint Mary's University campus, there have been 24 positive COVID-19 cases, none of which are employees.
Only one new case on the SMU campus has occurred in the week leading up to Wednesday.
In Minnesota, 513 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 85,813, with 79,583 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,303 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,743,611 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,252,392 residents having been tested.
Seven new deaths, including the most recent Winona County death, were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,933.
Of these people, 1,402 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,019 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 244 remaining in hospitals Wednesday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 136 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
