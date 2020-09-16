Breaking 700: One new COVID-19 death, 20 new cases confirmed in Winona County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 death and 20 newly diagnosed cases were confirmed in Winona County Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH confirmed that the resident who died was between the ages of 65 and 69.

The death is the first related to COVID-19 since Aug. 15.

The county's total cases have broken the 700 mark, landing at 714, with 18 -- or about 2.5% -- having died.

No other information about the recent death or new cases was released Wednesday, but the county is expected to release its weekly update Thursday evening -- a day later than normal due to a Winona mass testing event.

During the first day of the Winona testing event Tuesday, more than 1,250 COVID-19 tests were completed within eight hours, according to Winona County Emergency Management's Facebook page.

Winona State University's positive case total continues to grow as it reached 294 as of Sunday, the university announced Wednesday.

This total includes an increase of 85 cases since the previous week.

The university is in a self-imposed two-week quarantine, with classes moved online temporarily until Sept. 21 at the earliest.