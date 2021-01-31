 Skip to main content
Breaking 4K cases: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Sunday
COVID-19 IN WINONA

Breaking 4K cases: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County Sunday

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

With no new COVID-19 deaths having been confirmed, the county's totals are now at 4,007 cases and 48 deaths.

In Houston County, three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH, raising the county's total to 1,453 cases with 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 996 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 461,807, including 36,456 health care workers, with 446,137 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 6,576,802 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,264,300 residents having been tested.

Thirteen new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,200.

Of these people, 3,929 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 24,308 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,040 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

