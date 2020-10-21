Breaking 1.2K: 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Winona County has broken the historic 1,200 COVID-19 cases marker, as 10 new cases were confirmed in the county Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county’s total has now reached 1,209 cases, with no new deaths due to the disease having occurred in over a month, leaving the total at 18.
Of the 10 new cases, two are between 10 and 14 years old; one is between 15 and 19 years old; one is between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 25 and 29 years old; one is between 45 and 49 years old; one is between 50 and 54 years old; one is between 55 and 59 years old; and one is between 65 and 69 years old.
The 10th case does not have an age determined yet as of Wednesday.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Houston County by MDH Wednesday, raising the total to 183.
No new deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at one.
In Minnesota, 1,082 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 126,591, including 12,903 health care workers, with 113,158 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,560,520 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,708,185 residents having been tested.
Thirty-five new deaths — a tie for the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day in the state — were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,281.
Of these people, 1,608 resided in long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 9,147 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,473 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
