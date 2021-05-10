Braxton Waller: “MSC Southeast has actually shifted my perspective”

When the pandemic hit a year ago, it was a stressful time for most students. Braxton was working full time but lost his job. But he says that was the best thing that could have happened to him, because he really needed to focus on college 100%.

“I was in a difficult SQL class at that time. I keep running the code and getting an error. I finally had to ask for help and admit that I didn’t know what I was doing wrong,” Braxton recalled. “Mark Swanson, my teacher, gave me the correct answer and then dissected exactly what I was doing in detail.”

He added, “Mark has constantly gone above and beyond, like posting video of all his lectures so you can review them. I could email him at 11:53 pm with something that was due at midnight and get an answer right away.”

During his time at MSC Southeast, Braxton said he was re-learning how to be a functioning student and a functioning human being at the same time.

“I had to explore what it meant to be a student. I used to blame outside factors instead of taking responsibility,” he explained. “I struggled with school my whole life, but there was a shift when I started doing it for myself — not because someone else expected me to. Southeast has actually shifted my perspective.”