Bonanzas to Oshkosh flights to begin from La Crosse again in 2022

For the first time, the La Crosse Regional Airport was the starting point for Bonanzas to Oshkosh, what is called the world’s largest formation of civilian aircraft.

Local residents viewed the takeoffs of more than 100 aircrafts last Saturday.

This annual takeoff normally takes place from Rockford, Illinois, but this year a demand in air delivery shipments from Rockford forced organizers to look elsewhere. They chose La Crosse.

Joe Pavela, who participates in the flight, said the group at its Bonanzas to Oshkosh banquet in Oshkosh decided to return to La Crosse for the flights in 2022.

He said the pilots loved La Crosse. This was the 31st year of the event.

