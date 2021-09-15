 Skip to main content
Boil all water: Water contamination possible within sections of Winona
Boil all water: Water contamination possible within sections of Winona

Winona City Hall
Some Winona residents need to boil their water before using it -- whether it's for drinking, food preparation or just brushing teeth.

People living in homes along Janet Marie Lane, Debi Lei Drive, Diane Loreli Lane, Bluebird Court, Bluffview Drive, Lohse Drive, and West Burns Valley Road west of address 530 West Burns Valley Road will need to follow this advisory to avoid possible illness. 

According to a press release from the city, safe drinking water is being offered to people on these streets.

Two unexpected water breaks within the city caused a lowering of pressure within the water system. This allowed for bacteria to possibly enter the water system.

According to city officials, the water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute and should be cooled before consuming.

This problem is expected to be fixed within the next four days or before.

City officials shared in the release: "We are taking the following steps to correct the problem: We are disinfecting, flushing the mains, and taking Bacteria samples to make sure water is safe to drink. We will let you know when tests show the water is safe to drink and you no longer need to boil your water."

Symptoms of illnesses caused by contaminated water may include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

Anyone with health concerns or questions should contact their health care providers. 

For more information, call Brian DeFrang at 507-457-8237.

