Bob Kierlin, Mary Burrichter to be honored with Ashley for the Arts award
Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter will be honored with this year’s Ashley for the Arts “Patron of the Arts” award.

Kierlin and Burrichter, who are co-founders of Minnesota Marine Art Museum and who have their collection on loan to the museum, will be honored Friday, Aug. 13 in Arcadia before Kip Moore’s performance at 8 p.m.

Burrichter shared in the announcement about the award that their love for the arts — especially those related to water — began when the couple had a white wall that they bought a marine painting for.

Kierlin, a Winona native and Cotter graduate, said in the announcement, “I want to do something worthwhile for the people in this area, because I love the area. I work to see that other people have the same opportunities I had. Now I’m working to foster economic development in the area, which has been very important to me.”

Kierlin, who is a co-founder of Fastenal, is not just a supporter of the arts in the Winona area, but also education and other aspects of the community. In 2019, his work was honored with a statue of a boy roller-skating at the new Main Square Montessori, due to him being a major benefactor to Cotter Schools and the Montessori.

Other honors received by Kierlin include being a Ben & Adith Miller Community Service Tribute recipient in the past.

Burrichter serves on multiple non-profits’ boards in Winona, including the Minnesota Beethoven Festival’s.

