Bob Heisse: Look for special 2020 year-in-review section, coverage next weekend

In every copy of the La Crosse Tribune, the Winona Daily News and the Chippewa Herald, you’ll receive a special Lee Enterprises’ 2020 year-in-review section.

It will include impactful stores of this year like none other and outstanding photos that will tell the story visually. It might sit well on your coffee table for when guests are able to visit again.

Along with the special section, our papers will feature local year in review reports and photos. These will have you remembering what we’ve gone through together.

Look for these next weekend, and stay safe this holiday season. A brighter 2021 may be ahead.

Fave Fives return

Digitally, we are marking 2020 in review with Fave Five collections from our River Valley reporters.

These feature our reporters’ most memorable stories of the year, and what covering them meant.

These too tell the stories of 2020, and one of those is how our journalists have worked through all the challenges to report daily on what you need to know about the coronavirus and its impact in our region.