Bob Heisse: Look for special 2020 year-in-review section, coverage next weekend

It took one of those Facebook memories we often get to make me pause in a busy day.
Last December, snow on the ground, the aftermath of my niece’s graduation from high school in Colorado made for a picturesque scene.
The ceremony inside had been beautiful, traditional — and “normal.” Cassidy and her achieving classmates were honored and celebrated as graduates should be.
Seeing it a year later was quite special. As much as things have changed, we can get back to that again, maybe soon.
A vaccine is here, we have hope moving forward, but we have to be careful and stay safe. Challenges remain through this holiday season.
As Winona city officials reminded residents last week:
“Being safe in December can set us up for more freedom this winter. I want to see a near future in Winona where kids can go back to school and play sports, where bars and restaurants reopen, where city facilities and other community gathering spaces can again serve our residents,” Mayor Mark Peterson said in a message to the community.
Many other elected and health officials, in community after community, are emphasizing the same. And we should listen.
No doubt 2020 will be a year we — and future generations — will look back on, and next weekend our River Valley Media Group papers will give you a keepsake for remembering it.
In every copy of the La Crosse Tribune, the Winona Daily News and the Chippewa Herald, you’ll receive a special Lee Enterprises’ 2020 year-in-review section.
It will include impactful stores of this year like none other and outstanding photos that will tell the story visually. It might sit well on your coffee table for when guests are able to visit again.
Along with the special section, our papers will feature local year in review reports and photos. These will have you remembering what we’ve gone through together.
Look for these next weekend, and stay safe this holiday season. A brighter 2021 may be ahead.
Fave Fives return
Digitally, we are marking 2020 in review with Fave Five collections from our River Valley reporters.
These feature our reporters’ most memorable stories of the year, and what covering them meant.
These too tell the stories of 2020, and one of those is how our journalists have worked through all the challenges to report daily on what you need to know about the coronavirus and its impact in our region.
Their work is consistent and important. It will be critical as we cover the vaccine and the distribution in our communities, the eventual in-person return to schools and events, and the return to what becomes “normal.”
Look for the Fave Fives when you visit our websites and Facebook pages. See how many of the Fave Five stories you remember.
Thanks for reading us, and please contact me with any questions or concerns.
Bob Heisse is executive editor of the River Valley Media Group and can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net and 608-791-8285.
