Bob Heisse: Good morning, enjoy new Page 2 debuting this week

One of my favorite pages in a newspaper is on the flip side of the front cover.

I like Page 2 when it has a mix of content that draws just in about every reader, no matter whether they start their daily reading with the front page, the sports page, the obituaries, or the comics and puzzles.

I also like Page 2 when it greets me daily while I have my coffee. “Good Morning” is its message.

We don’t have a Page 2 like this in the Herald today, but we will starting Wednesday — and every day after that.

I think you’ll like it and spend time on it. I hope so, anyway.

Our Page 2 will include a new lifestyle column, a new Crossword Jumble puzzle, a photo of the day, and today in history — a feature that readers love but rarely runs in the paper.

And our new Page 2 will be a spot to list upcoming local events and highlight local items that often wait for space in the paper. They’ll have a home now.

It also will be the place for our callouts, whether for your graduation photos, our You Finish the Story, or many others. And we’ll alert you to online extras here too.