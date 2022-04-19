Bluff Country Studio Art Tour set

On April 22-24, artists in SE Minnesota’s Bluff Country will open the doors to their creative spaces for a behind-the-scenes studio view not usually offered to the general public.

During this annual self-guided event, accomplished local artists will be displaying their work, demonstrating their processes and selling pottery, paintings, turned wood items, jewelry, fiber arts and more. Set your own pace while driving through the scenic hills and valleys of southeastern Minnesota’s Bluff Country exploring one of the area’s best attractions, our artists.

Tour coordinator, Sue Pariseau says, “Bluff Country Studio Art Tour is a creative, weekend adventure through the scenic landscape of SE Minnesota’s Bluff Country. Gather a carload of friends to join you for this adventure and celebration of a diverse and vibrant community of artists found in the southeast corner of Minnesota. But be sure to leave room in the car for the treasures you find along the way to take home.”

The Bluff Country Studio Art Tour is free to attend. The 36 participating studios, galleries and shared spaces (in 23 locations) are open Friday, Saturday & Sunday, April 22-24 from 10am – 5pm. A downloadable/printable map of participating locations is available on the tour website or attendees can use a mobile app to help find their way. The Bluff Country Studio Art Tour app is free and available for Android and IOS devices in the app stores.

Visit https://bluffcountrystudioarttour.org for more details.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund. Additional support provided by the River Arts Alliance.

