Bluff Country Co-op will host multiple events in February at 121 W. Second St., Winona.
“Teen Cuisine: Cajun and Creole Cuisine” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Learn to make spicy, wholesome dishes with classic techniques, as lead by BCC outreach coordinator Mitch Johnson. Event is free but space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
“Kids Cook!” will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Kids ages 6 to 12 will have a scrumptious time in this interactive introduction to cooking basics. Event is free but space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
“Gentle yoga” will be held from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. Feb. 18. Make a lunch date with your yoga mat in this partnership with Infinity Wellness, as lead by Mollee Sheehan. Bring your own mat if you have one.
Event is free but space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
