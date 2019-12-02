Bluff Country Co-op to host December events
The Bluff Country Co-op at 121 W. Second St., Winona, will host myriad events open to the public in December, as these listed below:
“Tasty Tuesdays,” 10:30 to 11:30am, Dec. 3. Children ages 2 to 5 explore new foods and flavors. The event is free, but space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
“DIY Foot Scrubs,” 11 a.m. to noon, Dec. 7. Attendees will leave the class with one scrub, nonpaying attendees will leave with a free bath tea. Cost is $7 to $10, space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
“Introduction to a Whole Food Plant-based Diet,” 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Celeste Sullivan, certified health coach, will teach and create a meal that fosters healthy eating and satisfies the taste buds. Cost is $12 to $15 and space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
“Fish-cooking Practically,” 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Join lifelong angler and BCC owner Richard Harding for fish-cooking tips and a bite to eat. Cost is $12 to $15 and space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
“Gentle Yoga,” noon to 12:55 p.m. Dec. 17. Mollee Sheehan will lead this all-level sequence, please bring your yoga mat if you have one. Event is free, but space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
Kids Cook!” 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec 21. Kids aged six to 12 invited to a scrumptious, interactive introduction to cooking basics. Event is free but space is limited; RSVP at 507-452-1815.
