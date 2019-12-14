The Blue Heron Consort will present its 19th annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels, 1155 W. Wabasha St., Winona.
The ensemble's annual holiday program has been recognized for providing sacred medieval and Renaissance music for the Christmas season. The artistic director of the ensemble is David Lee Echelard.
A donation will be taken at the door.
