Blue Fruit Farm featured in new book

Blue Fruit Farm in Winona is featured in a new book, “The Farmer and The Chef,” recently released by Globe Pequot.

The book is written by the Minnesota Farmers Union, Claudine Arndt, Bruce Miller, and photographer Katie Cannon. It features farm stories, recipes, and photos from Minnesota farms and restaurants.

In the first chapter, “Daybreak," the authors write, “From June through September, daybreak at Blue Fruit Farm can be a dazzling sight as blueberries, currants and elderberries glisten with dew, thousands of mini prisms sparkling seductively in the morning light.”

Arndt and Cannon will conduct a book signing and sale at Blue Fruit Farm from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on July 10.

Also on July 10, Blue Fruit Farm will host the Co-op Farm Tour, Driftless Grown Vendor Fair, and offer U-Pick Blueberries and Black Currants at their farm 12 miles south of Winona.

Hourly tours begin at 10 a.m. Tours will feature the farm’s new solar-powered laser bird deterrence system and other farm innovations. U-Pick will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., by reservation only (click SHOP at www.bluefruitfarm.com to RSVP for U-Pick.)