Blooming Grounds, Perkins offer free meals to Winona children amid COVID-19 concerns

To make sure as many children as possible can benefit from this opportunity, staff are making sure to put together sandwiches that children with allergies can have, too. These options include just jelly sandwiches or a cheese sandwich.

Marks said it is important for the community to come together in harsh times like this.

“It's our job as human beings to just help each other out and those that are able to should jump in, chip in, volunteer their time or whatnot because that's what makes a community a community is this common feeling of togetherness and goals,” she said.

Blooming Grounds, along with other local businesses, are seeing the harsh impacts of this worldwide crisis.

Marks said business has slowed down greatly, leading to staff members not being able to work as many hours as usual. Marks said she’s doing her best to make sure everyone gets at least some work time, though.

When the employees are working, she wants to make sure they are as safe as possible from possible exposures to COVID-19, along with the customers.