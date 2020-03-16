Blooming Grounds, Perkins offer free meals to Winona children amid COVID-19 concerns

Even as Blooming Grounds faces a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff are making sure that helping to support the community is a focus.
The business is one of many Winona organizations -- including Perkins, which is also offering free meals -- stepping up to help locals.
Amy Jo Marks, owner of Blooming Grounds, decided to offer free meals to school-aged children during the school closings in the community.
Sandwiches and chips will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the business’ downtown location at 50 East Third St. while the schools are closed.
Marks said the idea of these lunches was developed from a conversation she was having with friends Sunday.
“We were concerned about the kids that usually are at school to get the free lunch and how sometimes that's the only meal they get,” Marks said. “And so I thought, well, we have the facilities to do it. And I had a bunch of extra bread and peanut butter and stuff. So that's kind of how the idea started, just as a little seed, but the outpouring from the community has been amazing.”
Donations to help support the meals have been flooding in. People have donated unopened, store-bought jars of peanut butter and jelly, along with monetary donations. There have also been donations of milk and sliced apples.
To make sure as many children as possible can benefit from this opportunity, staff are making sure to put together sandwiches that children with allergies can have, too. These options include just jelly sandwiches or a cheese sandwich.
Marks said it is important for the community to come together in harsh times like this.
“It's our job as human beings to just help each other out and those that are able to should jump in, chip in, volunteer their time or whatnot because that's what makes a community a community is this common feeling of togetherness and goals,” she said.
Blooming Grounds, along with other local businesses, are seeing the harsh impacts of this worldwide crisis.
Marks said business has slowed down greatly, leading to staff members not being able to work as many hours as usual. Marks said she’s doing her best to make sure everyone gets at least some work time, though.
When the employees are working, she wants to make sure they are as safe as possible from possible exposures to COVID-19, along with the customers.
Some precautions in place include more hand sanitizer available, more regular cleaning, and an even higher focus on washing hands. People can no longer bring in their own cups, and creams are now located behind the counter.
There will also no longer be a mimosa bar available during the weekend while the disease continues to spread rapidly.
Also, staff who traveled during spring break are limited from working at the moment.
Blooming Grounds is taking “little steps here and there that we can do to improve and just increase the awareness,” Marks said.
To donate toward the free meals for children available, checks can be sent to 50 East Third St., Winona MN 55987.
Blooming Grounds isn’t the only business stepping up to help the community during this hard time.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is offering free meals for children 12 years old and younger in Winona during the school shutdowns from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Monday, there will be grilled cheese, applesauce and a children beverage available.
On Tuesday, kids can stop in for two pancakes, either two strips of bacon or two sausage links, and a kids beverage.
On Wednesday, children can enjoy two eggs cooked to order, either two strips of bacon or two sausage links and a kids beverage.
On Thursday, the meal will include two pieces of French toast, a gogurt and a kids beverage.
On Friday, children will be offered mac and cheese, applesauce and a kids beverage.