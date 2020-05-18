Blood drives planned this month in Winona area

Healthy individuals who are feeling well enough to donate blood are invited to make an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Donors are asked to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, and additional precautions are being implemented on-site to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
Donation opportunities in Winona include:
- Noon to 6 p.m. May 20 at the American Legion Post #9.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at the American Legion Post #9.
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 21 at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Broadway St.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at the American Legion Post #9.
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave.
- Noon to 6 p.m. May 27 at Hope Lutheran High School, 328 E. Broadway St.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.