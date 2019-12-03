A blood drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the Winona Senior High School concourse, near the windows.
The blood drive is hosted by WSHS Service Learning students.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: winonahs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.