Bloedow Bakery sells over 13,000 doughnuts during 3-day reopening; other local businesses allowed to partially reopen June 1

The safety of both the employees and the customers was a focus during the highly-anticipated reopening that followed a two-month closure.

Precautions set in place to help limit the possibility of COVID-19 spread include limiting the number of people allowed in the store at one time; the instillation of plexiglass above the doughnut cases and around the cash register; and the ability for customers to insert their own credit and debit cards to pay.

Each time the payment machines are used by customers they are sanitized. Additionally, if a customer needs to use a pen, the pen will then be removed from the area and a new one will replace it that has not been used.

Outside, at least once an hour, the railings, door handles and pop cooler doors are sanitized by staff.

Inside, the normal sanitizing guidelines are being followed even more thoroughly, including more frequent hand washing and gloves being used constantly.

“We cannot believe the overwhelming support from all of our customers. They've been great for their patience, for their orders. It's been absolutely wonderful,” Sorum said.

As for the future, some details have yet to be decided for the bakery.