The Blackhawk Supply Company and The Great Bait Tackle Company have ceased operation and will be selling the businesses with their inventory.
The decision was made after the death of owner Duane Schoepp.
Inventory for sale includes all fishing tackle and equipment; hunting equipment with the exception of guns, trapping equipment, sporting goods equipment; 20 industrial grade steel shelving units; two desks; and other shelving units.
The companies announced interested buyers are responsible for the pick up and transportation of all inventory from two separate locations.
The sale of the business includes the names “Blackhawk Supply Company” and “The Great Bait Tackle Company,” established account lists and literature from major sporting goods retailers for ordering products.
Serious inquiries for an appointment may be directed to Andy Schoepp at 507-474-7063 or Dianne Schoepp at 507-454-2347.
